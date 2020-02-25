Golden 1 Credit Union's community grant application period is now open.
Selected nonprofits that promote literacy or serve transition-aged foster youth will receive up to $50,000. Since the grant's establishment in 2014 the program has partnered up with 64 nonprofits in the Sacramento and Fresno regions to give more than $3.2 million to help support youth literacy and foster youth, according to the release.
“Since Day 1, Golden 1 Credit Union has maintained an unwavering commitment to giving back to the communities we serve,” said Erica Taylor, vice president of communications and community relations. “Through the Golden 1 Community Grant Program, we can connect with and support organizations that address the needs of children and young adults in Sacramento and the Central Valley and help them develop the skills they need to thrive.”
Those who want to apply must do so before March 12. To apply, visit www.golden1.com/communitygrants. Results will be announced in June, according to the release.
