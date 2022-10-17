 Skip to main content
Appellate court upholds Sabrina Limon's murder conviction, life sentence

An appeals court upheld Monday the life sentence of Sabrina Limon, whose swinging lifestyle captured national media attention as sordid details of a love triangle, plans to poison the victim with an arsenic-laced pudding and biblical verses to justify murder unfolded during a 2017 trial.

Fifth District Court of Appeal judges rejected arguments by Limon’s attorneys, who claimed there was prosecutorial misconduct, as well as insufficient evidence for her first-degree murder, conspiracy, soliciting murder and accessory convictions. Limon's defense also claimed jurors were exposed to extensive media coverage, and that testimony from Limon’s accomplice, Jonathan Hearn, was not corroborated.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

