A recent appellate court decision will keep a Bakersfield man behind bars and serving a prison term of 50 years to life for gunning down a man in 2014, a crime to which he confessed.
The Fifth District Court of Appeal rejected arguments by 28-year-old Fernando Martinez Romero claiming the trial court violated his rights to a fair trial by excluding from the jury some of the prior felony convictions of a witness called by the prosecution.
Romero also argued he received ineffective assistance from his attorney because the lawyer failed to argue he was too intoxicated to form the criminal intent to commit the killing, according to appellate court documents.
In 2016, Romero was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of 43-year-old Juan Ramirez in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of Fishering Drive, in southwest Bakersfield.
On Sept. 21, 2014, the day of the shooting, several people, Romero and Ramirez among them, had been drinking at a get-together. Romero, Ramirez and two others later went to the house of Romero's uncle to continue eating, drinking and hanging out.
It got late and the other men left, the uncle told sheriff's investigators. He said he heard gunshots about 15 minutes later.
The uncle said he ran outside and found Ramirez's body in the backyard, according to court documents. He rushed back inside and told his wife to call 911.
Ramirez was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds, and it was determined he was shot while seated by someone who stood over him, according to the documents.
A week later, Romero turned himself in and confessed to the killing, documents said. He said he shot Ramirez because Ramirez had stolen from him.
In a recorded interview, Romero told detectives he came forward because he "killed somebody and (he had) to deal with the consequence(s) now."
Romero said he'd been drinking before the killing, but told investigators, "I wasn't too drunk. I knew exactly what was going on." He said he'd planned the shooting several days in advance, according to the documents.
In examining the arguments brought up on appeal, the appellate court found that the trial court acted within its discretion in withholding from the jury the convictions of a prosecution witness that were more than 10 years old.
Even with that information withheld, the jury heard about several of the witness's convictions that had occurred within 10 years of the trial, according to the documents. Due to that, the appellate court stated, the jury "was well aware (the witness) had numerous prior convictions involving moral turpitude" and the witness was not "clothed with a false aura of veracity."
There is no reasonable probability the trial result would have been different if the jury had heard about the witness's pre-2004 convictions, the appellate court determined.
Regarding Romero's voluntary intoxication argument, the appellate court said defense counsel may have decided not to pursue that line of defense after concluding "that, as a tactical matter, it was preferable not to call attention to defendant's alleged intoxication" but rather argue he wasn't the shooter.
The court also noted Romero expressly told police during his confession that he wouldn't pursue a voluntary intoxication defense.
