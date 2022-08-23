 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Appellate court rejects Harrison's requests to rehear defamation case petitions

20210219-bc-harrison (copy)

Former Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison addressed the media at a news conference at the law offices of Kyle J. Humphrey near downtown Bakersfield in February 2021.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

A Fresno appeals court has turned away requests by lawyers representing former Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison to reconsider parts of his unsuccessful defamation cases against two men who accused him of sexual impropriety.

California's Fifth District Court of Appeals issued a pair of orders Friday denying petitions filed Aug. 8 by Harrison's legal team to rehear petitions in the two cases.

Coronavirus Cases