Appellate court rejects Harrison's requests to rehear defamation case petitions

A Fresno appeals court has turned away requests by lawyers representing former Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison to reconsider parts of his unsuccessful defamation cases against two men who accused him of sexual impropriety.
California's Fifth District Court of Appeals issued a pair of orders Friday denying petitions filed Aug. 8 by Harrison's legal team to rehear petitions in the two cases.
The decisions appear to draw to a close separate lawsuits filed by Harrison against his former mentee, Ryan Gilligan, and against Stephen Brady, president and founder of Illinois-based Roman Catholic Faithful Inc.
Lawyers for Harrison did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Harrison's lawsuits against the men were rejected last month under California's Anti-SLAPP statute, which protects people who raise legitimate criticisms but are subjected to "strategic lawsuits against public participation."
Harrison was suspended from his pastor position at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in April 2019 after accusations came forward of inappropriate sexual behavior with minors.
Harrison resigned in February 2021. He has denied ever acting in a sexually inappropriate manner.
Gilligan accused Harrison of behaving inappropriately with children and sexually abusing at least one minor. Brady hosted a news conference in Bakersfield in 2019 relating third-party findings, sent to the district attorney of Merced County 15 years prior, that Harrison daily examined boys testicles looking for signs of drug use and that, while serving as a pastor of a church in Firebaugh, the then-priest had sex with two high school students.
Harrison also filed a defamation lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Fresno and a former spokeswoman for the local diocese. That case was settled privately in June.