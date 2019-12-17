A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial in a wrongful death case against the city of Bakersfield over the fatal shooting of a man in 2014 by a city police officer.
A jury found in favor of the city in the original lawsuit, which was brought by the mother of Michael Dozer, who was shot and killed by Bakersfield Police Officer Aaron Stringer in an east Bakersfield gas station parking lot.
Stringer was the officer at the heart of a police department controversy in 2015 after he was accused of inappropriately moving the body of a man shot by police, saying “tickle tickle” as he touched the dead man’s feet. He later left the police force.
In the incident central to the wrongful death case, Dozer, 26, had reportedly grabbed the handle of a gas pump from a woman's hand, splashing gasoline on himself and her, and then tried to light himself on fire, according to past reports. When police responded, police and witnesses said Dozer charged at an officer with a metal bike lock, which is when Stringer fired at Dozer.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said in its ruling that the trial court, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, erroneously excluded testimony by Dozer's mother, Leslie LaRay Crawford, about her son's mental state. This undercut Crawford's ability to prove "that a reasonable officer in the defendant's position would have recognized that Dozer was mentally ill," according to the opinion issued Monday.
In the original claim against the city, Dozer's family claimed Bakersfield and BPD negligently hired and trained Stringer when they allegedly knew he was violent and prone to discharge his firearm without reasonable justification.
"We’re disappointed by the ruling," said Bakersfield City Attorney Ginny Gennaro, adding the city would file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.
"If the Supreme Court doesn’t hear it, we will try it again," she said.
