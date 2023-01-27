 Skip to main content
Appeals court upholds murder conviction of Leslie Chance

Leslie Jenea Chance and her attorney Tony Lidgett listen to Chance's daughter Jessica Bullman testify prior to sentencing in Kern County Superior Court on Sept. 16, 2020. Chance was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for the 2013 killing of her husband Todd Chance.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The 5th District Court of Appeal has upheld the murder conviction of Leslie Chance, a Bakersfield elementary school principal who killed her husband.

The panel of judges concluded a Kern County Sheriff's deputy who investigated the case should have disclosed information to defense attorneys about interviews he conducted, but that didn't warrant a reversal of the murder conviction, according to the opinion released Friday.

