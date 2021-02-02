An eight-year legal battle over $21.6 million in West Texas cotton losses may finally be nearing an end for a Bakersfield-based marketing cooperative burned by the commodity's global price shock in late 2010 and early 2011.
Last week a federal appeals court upheld an earlier ruling that defendant Calcot Ltd. did not overstep its bounds by becoming involved in an ill-fated business partnership. Neither did the co-op attempt to hide the losses, as also alleged, California's Fifth District Court of Appeals found.
The ruling is a setback for a group of 10 farmers and farming partnerships, all former Calcot members based in Arizona, whose September 2013 suit alleged the organization "saddled growers with secret losses."
Ralph Wegis, a Bakersfield attorney representing the plaintiffs, said the group is petitioning for a rehearing that essentially asks the appeals court to double-check certain facts before finalizing a ruling the plaintiffs contend contains errors.
If the ruling stands, however, he said the group will consider filing an appeal to the California Supreme Court.
"This is like a football game that they do the video playback and can change the ruling or they can uphold the ruling," Wegis said Monday. "All we're looking for is a very careful, factual and legal decision."
But Calcot said in a news release it views the case as more or less closed as it turns attention to recovering legal fees from the plaintiffs.
President and CEO Paul Bush said the suit did not cost members money but that the process has consumed much time and focus since the plaintiffs filed their original complaint in 2013.
“Calcot directors, staff and attorneys who put their tireless efforts to our defense are to be commended, and hopefully share the relief, excitement and satisfaction of the appellate court's favorable verdict,” he stated.
The lawsuit was just one aspect of a disastrous partnership that at first performed well for 93-year-old Calcot.
Court records show the joint venture with Bakersfield-based White Gold Cotton LLC earned $4.4 million in its first two years. Not until the third year did loss hit — the full $21.6 million.
Prices rose sharply in late 2010 as deliveries of cotton fell short of expectations and buyers overseas panicked. Merchants accused farmers of breaking contract commitments and selling their crop to the highest bidder.
At one point Calcot sued five growers in Texas, alleging they had failed to deliver cotton as promised. That and other, similar accusations were ultimately settled out of court.