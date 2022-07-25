 Skip to main content
Appeals court rejects Harrison's remaining defamation cases

A Fresno appellate court has ordered the dismissal of the last two of three defamation cases filed by former Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison to defend himself against accusations of sexual impropriety.

California's Fifth District Court of Appeals, in a pair of separate but related rulings dated Friday, found that two defendants acted within their rights in 2019 when they publicly recounted claims that Harrison had acted inappropriately toward minors.

