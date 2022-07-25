Appeals court rejects Harrison's remaining defamation cases

A Fresno appellate court has ordered the dismissal of the last two of three defamation cases filed by former Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison to defend himself against accusations of sexual impropriety.
California's Fifth District Court of Appeals, in a pair of separate but related rulings dated Friday, found that two defendants acted within their rights in 2019 when they publicly recounted claims that Harrison had acted inappropriately toward minors.
Both decisions were framed within California's Anti-SLAPP statute, which protects people who raise legitimate criticisms but are nevertheless subjected to "strategic lawsuits against public participation."
A defendant in one of the two cases, Ryan Gilligan, a former Harrison mentee who later accused him of "inappropriate touching, lies, manipulation and abuse of power," said in an emailed statement Saturday that he was pleased with the court ruling.
"We will now seek to recover from Mr. Harrison the substantial attorneys’ fees that our clients have incurred during this process," added the Rancho Santa Fe law firm that represented the defendants in both cases, LiMandri & Jonna LLP.
Lawyers representing Harrison in the cases did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
Word of the rulings followed four days after the dismissal of a Harrison defamation suit against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Fresno and a former spokeswoman for the local diocese. Court records referred to a settlement last month, the details of which were not publicly disclosed.
Harrison was placed on leave from his pastor position at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in April 2019 after accusations surfaced of inappropriate sexual behavior with minors. Three men ultimately came forward with allegations against him.
Harrison has denied ever acting in a sexually inappropriate manner. He resigned in February 2021.
The appellate courts reversed findings in Kern County Superior Court that the state's Anti-SLAPP statute did not protect Gilligan or the primary defendant in the other case, Stephen Brady, president and founder of Illinois-based Roman Catholic Faithful Inc., which also was named as a defendant.
Harrison sued in October 2019 after Brady hosted a news conference in Bakersfield about two months earlier relating third-party findings sent to the District Attorney of Merced County in 2004. At the Bakersfield event, Brady shared allegations that Harrison daily examined boys testicles looking for signs of drug use and that, while serving as a pastor of a church in Firebaugh, the then-priest had sex with two high school students.
Last week's appellate ruling concluded that Brady's comments at the news conference had summarized the 2004 investigative report and that he was justified by a state law relating to "fair report privilege."
"I am very much relieved that this ordeal is finally over," Brady said by email Monday. "I can get back to some very important projects I am working on."
In the case against Gilligan, who was previously known as Ryan Dixon, the defendant had come forward publicly with allegations, already conveyed to the Bakersfield Police Department, that Harrison had subjected him to inappropriate sexual advances, acted inappropriately toward children and sexually abused at least one minor.
Similar to the ruling in the case against Brady, the appeals court found Gilligan's statements to local news media fairly and accurately summarized the "main gist" of statements he had made against Harrison in an interview with BPD.