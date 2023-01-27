 Skip to main content
Appeals court orders halt to Kern oilfield permitting pending review

20221224-bc-weather (copy)

Oil pumping units operate in the fog along Rosedale Highway in this file photo from December.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A state appellate court this week ordered Kern County to again suspend oil and gas permitting pending a review of allegations filed by groups contending a local ordinance to streamline drilling approvals violates the California Environmental Quality Act.

The stay issued Thursday afternoon by the 5th District Court of Appeal does not affect more than 1,000 oilfield permits issued by the county since its permitting authority was restored Nov. 5 after a Kern County Superior Court judge lifted a suspension in place for a little more than a year.

