Appeals court orders halt to Kern oilfield permitting pending review

A state appellate court this week ordered Kern County to again suspend oil and gas permitting pending a review of allegations filed by groups contending a local ordinance to streamline drilling approvals violates the California Environmental Quality Act.
The stay issued Thursday afternoon by the 5th District Court of Appeal does not affect more than 1,000 oilfield permits issued by the county since its permitting authority was restored Nov. 5 after a Kern County Superior Court judge lifted a suspension in place for a little more than a year.
A senior county official emphasized Thursday’s order did not identify errors in the county permitting ordinance or the extensive environmental review on which it was based.
“The order only directs the county to stop issuing any permits until the full appeals court can consider the issues raised by the opposition litigants,” Director Lorelei Oviatt of the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department said by email Friday. She noted the county ceased issuing permits immediately upon receiving notice of the court decision at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The appellate review, which one local oil producer said is expected to take weeks, has come as the latest development in a years-long court fight over an industry-funded effort to expedite local oilfield approvals despite environmental groups’ concerns that the county’s process is overly broad and could lead to a jump in new drilling.
The Western States Petroleum Association trade group declined to comment, saying it was still reviewing the order, while one of the groups trying to block the permitting ordinance issued a statement saying it appreciated that the stay was put in place while the court weighs the case.
“Given the environmental, public health and legal issues involved in the case, the community groups bringing this challenge have wanted to ensure the county fulfills its obligations prior to issuing permits,” stated Executive Director Caroline Farrell with the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment.
Long Beach-based California Resources Corp., one of the county’s and the state’s leading oil producers, issued a report about the court order to its investors early Friday. It said a final decision is expected “within the next several weeks,” adding it was disappointed by the action and may have to take appropriate steps as a result of it.
“If Kern County permitting remains paused during the appellate process for an extended period of time,” CRC stated, “we intend to reduce our rig count and capital program in 2023, and focus our drilling in areas outside of Kern County, as well as increase our (well) workover activity.”
Oviatt’s email said the county trusts the appeals court will rule in its favor.
“We are confident,” she wrote, “the appeals court will find the extensive analysis and circulation of the (supplemental environmental assessment) for public review and comment on two separate occasions to be valid and sufficient to comply with CEQA and address the specific issues the court identified in the past ruling.”