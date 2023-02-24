 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Appeal court upholds murder conviction of Bakersfield grandmother who drowned baby

20190301-bc-childmurder (copy)

Public defender Lexi Blythe shields Beant Dhillon from cameras during her arraignment in February 2019 in connection with the death of a newborn. Dhillon was later represented by defense attorney David Torres.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The Fifth District Court of Appeal upheld the murder conviction of a Bakersfield woman who drowned her grandbaby to avoid shame falling on her family.

Judges ruled Beant Dhillon must continue to serve out her 25 years to life, plus 4-year sentence after a Kern County jury convicted her of drowning her 15-year-old daughter’s child and burying the baby in their southwest Bakersfield home's backyard flower bed. Dhillon’s husband, Jagsir Singh, was also arrested in connection to this incident but died in an apparent suicide.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases