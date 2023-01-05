 Skip to main content
Apparel company pre-leases Tejon 'spec' warehouse

Sunrise Brands

Lebec-based Tejon Ranch Co. joined its Southern California-based development partner, Majestic Realty Co., Thursday in announcing the pre-lease of a 446,000-square-foot industrial facility at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. It will be occupied by Sunrise Brands, a designer, producer, distributor and retailer of branded and private-label clothing. This image shows a similar facility built recently at TRCC.

 Photo courtesy Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Co. kicked off the new year with an announcement Thursday that one of its partnerships is bringing a clothing company from Southern California to fill a large warehouse already set to start construction within about a month at Interstate 5 and Highway 99.

Sunrise Brands' lease of a 446,000-square-foot distribution center — right next to an even larger warehouse that also launched as a speculative development then filled up prior to completion — brings to 2.5 million square feet the amount of industrial space under construction or planned for it this year at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center.

