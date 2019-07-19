It was pure sci-fi. It was technological American Pie.
Bakersfield resident Linda Polston remembers gathering at her parents' home in Bakersfield with her mom and dad, her little brothers, and her boyfriend, Eddie, now her husband of nearly 50 years.
It was July 20, 1969, 50 years ago today, and they had come together to watch history unfold before them — on a small TV screen.
"We were so excited. For at least a decade, the United States of America (and the Soviet Union) had been neck and neck in the space race — especially to see who could get to the moon first. The thought of it was breathtaking," Polston penned in a handwritten letter to The Californian.
Fortunately for the young Bakersfield woman and millions of other Americans, the Apollo 11 mission — and the exploits of its three astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. and Michael Collins — was being broadcast into living rooms from sea to shining sea.
"Could they do it? Was it really possible?" Polston, who was 20 at the time, asked in her letter. "All we could do was hold our breath, watch and pray for everything to go right.
"We were all 'glued' to our TV sets watching and waiting. We heard, 'The Eagle has landed.'
"Beyond exciting," she wrote. "Soon we would see history made."
In anticipation of the 50th anniversary of NASA's famed lunar landing by Apollo 11 — and Armstrong's "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" — The Californian asked readers to send their memories of this stunning achievement.
They responded — with enthusiasm, patriotism, eloquence and awe.
Janice Silas wrote about her husband, Michael Silas, who joined the U.S. Navy in 1967, and by 1968, was a signalman serving aboard the USS Hornet, an aircraft carrier and a recovery ship for the Apollo space program.
He was present for the ocean recovery of three Apollo space capsules, Apollo 8, 11 and 12.
"The ship had an Airstream trailer on board to house the astronauts," Janice Silas said in a handwritten letter.
"President Nixon was on board to welcome the astronauts back to earth."
Her pride and patriotism shining between the lines, it seemed clear that being involved in the support and success of the Apollo moon shots clearly remains one of the highlights of their lives.
None of this should come as a surprise. Kern County has long been intimately connected to the pioneers of aerospace and the history of spaceflight.
Edwards Air Force Base, in eastern Kern, has tested billions of dollars in aerospace-related technology over the course of its history, from the sound barrier-busting Bell X-1 to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The first flights of NASA's space shuttle landed at Edwards.
Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake near Ridgecrest has been a center for the research, development and testing of missiles and other cutting-edge technology for decades.
And Mojave Air & Space Port has become one of the world's premier locations for the development of commercial space flight, with Virgin Galactic and Stratolaunch being only two of several companies to find homes there.
And in 2014, NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center in eastern Kern County was renamed Armstrong Flight Research Center in honor of the commander of Apollo 11, the first human to walk on the moon.
Many Americans who remain fascinated by spaceflight and the exploration of the cosmos were first exposed to the romance and the science of spaceflight in the 1960s.
"Even though I was quite young, almost 4, I remember that day very clearly," Kristen Sodergren, of Bakersfield, said in an email.
"I was playing in our backyard when my mom came to the back door calling me to come inside as there was something on TV that she said I needed to watch that was a once-in-a-lifetime event.
"I remember sitting on the floor in front of the TV watching the footage of our astronauts landing on the moon and Neil Armstrong’s descent from the lunar module and taking those first steps ...
"This was probably the only time in my childhood," Sodergren recalled, that my mom called me in to watch TV as opposed to telling me to go outside to play."
•••
Bakersfield resident Jim Darling was 13, riding in the back seat of his parents' Ford Galaxy 500 station wagon as the family traveled to Huntington Lake.
"That last stretch of road between Shaver Lake to Huntington Lake was particularly brutal," Darling wrote in an email, "sliding around on the bench seat as my dad negotiated the hairpin turns."
Normally he would be nauseated with car sickness, but this night was different.
"My ears were glued to the scratchy AM radio," Darling recalled. "Veteran newscaster Walter Cronkite delivered a 'War of the Worlds' kind of broadcast as man descended towards the moon's surface.
"It was completely surreal.
"As we reached our high Sierra destination, the radio signal was barely audible. My dad stopped, no one moved, We sat in silence, staring at a gigantic moon through the windshield.
"It was mesmerizing," he remembered.
He kept thinking something terrible was going to happen, he said. It seemed like such an impossible, improbable journey.
"We sat in total darkness looking at the brilliant moon and stars as this mind-boggling real-life drama played out. We were all holding our breath.
"Then confirmation. The United States fulfilled John F. Kennedy's dream of putting men on the moon.
"Epic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.