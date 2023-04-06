Apartment vacancies dip as rent prices hold steady

The see-saw motion of Bakersfield’s housing market carried into the first three months of this year as apartment vacancies slid by more than a third of a percentage point after having shot up twice that much during the previous quarter, according to a new report.
In another sign of the quirky market fluctuations being seen as well in the for-sale home market, this week’s update by local multifamily housing specialist Marc Thurston showed a little more than a dozen rental communities in the city raised asking rents in some unit sizes — at the same time a little less than a dozen lowered theirs.
“Surprisingly, there were a handful of communities that experienced both increases and decreases at the same time depending on the unit size,” Thurston wrote in his first-quarter market summary for Bakersfield real estate brokerage ASU Commercial.
The apartment market’s mixed performance came at a time when asking rents remain steadier than they had been, by a lot. Thurston found rent growth averaged 0.18 percent in the first quarter — far less than the 3 percent reported a year earlier.
Real estate investor and broker Frank St. Clair said Thursday he has noticed rent growth coming in flatter than usual. He noted average rents have held relatively steady at less than 2 percent, as compared with the 3 percent to 4 percent he sees in boom times.
“It’s very flat this quarter,” he said, agreeing with Thurston’s estimates. “It didn’t feel like they were going up very fast to us, either.”
Vacancies have tended in recent years to decrease during the first three months of the year, Thurston said, with the exception of 2018. Another relatively novel sight, he added, was apartment communities offering concessions to attract new residents, of which he counted three in the first quarter. He said it’s been many years since he’s seen that happen.
Citywide apartment vacancies settled at 2.17 percent in the third quarter. But the rate was mixed in several parts of the city, meaning units of some sizes started to empty out while others of another size started to fill.
The mix was evident in several areas but especially in the eastern part of southwest Bakersfield, where Thurston reported vacancies rose among lofts, studios and one-bedroom apartments at the same time vacancies fell in two- and three-bedroom units. That could be a sign renters are giving up individual units and joining up with roommates to live in a larger place.
Bakersfield’s single-family home market has been volatile lately, too, as reported by local appraiser Gary Crabtree. The existing-home sales median, a primary gauge of local home prices, was unchanged in December but dropped 2.7 percent in January. Then, in February, it jumped 5.3 percent to hit $379,000, or 3.6 percent more than the median a year before.
The part of the city with the highest average apartment rental prices was northwest Bakersfield, followed by the western part of southwest Bakersfield. Central Bakersfield offered the least expensive apartments during the first quarter, Thurston’s report found.
In the city’s northwest, average rents topped $1,800 per month, following by the western part of southwest Bakersfield, where the average came close to $1,600. After that, the northeast and eastern southwest virtually tied at just over $1,200 per month. Central Bakersfield rents averaged a little more than $1,000 in the first quarter, according to Thurston’s report.