 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Apartment vacancies dip as rent prices hold steady

20230116-bc-apartments11

In this file photo from January, palm trees are reflected in the community pool at the center of the Park West luxury apartment complex located near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and South Heath Road.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The see-saw motion of Bakersfield’s housing market carried into the first three months of this year as apartment vacancies slid by more than a third of a percentage point after having shot up twice that much during the previous quarter, according to a new report.

In another sign of the quirky market fluctuations being seen as well in the for-sale home market, this week’s update by local multifamily housing specialist Marc Thurston showed a little more than a dozen rental communities in the city raised asking rents in some unit sizes — at the same time a little less than a dozen lowered theirs.

Coronavirus Cases