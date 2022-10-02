 Skip to main content
Apartment rents rise — and so do vacancies



An apartment complex owned by Sage Equities, located on the corner of 18th and Q streets, is expected to wrap up construction in the coming weeks.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Apartment vacancies in Bakersfield rose this summer to their highest level in more than two years, even as rent prices increased along with them, according to a new quarterly update citing mixed messages in the city's multifamily housing market.

This week's report by ASU Commercial noted rents jumped an average of 3.15 percent in the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date increase to 9.28 percent. The consensus view was that owners of buildings that had fallen behind the market were taking the opportunity to "catch up" now that the state has allowed rates to increase 10 percent starting Aug. 1, author Marc Thurston wrote.

