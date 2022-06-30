Apartment fire prompts 'third-alarm' response, displaces 6 people

Nearly four dozen Kern County Fire personnel Wednesday evening put out a fire in northeast Bakersfield that displaced six people and caused about $800,000 in damage but resulted in no injuries, per officials.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:12 p.m. at an apartment complex at 3911 Oregon St., according to a Kern County Fire news release.
"Firefighters at the Sterling Incident had a variety of challenges to contend with," according to a statement from KCFD Capt. Andrew Freeborn, "a fast-moving fire involving multiple structures, traffic congestion from curious members of the community, charged/downed power lines, triple-digit heat and water-supply lines damaged from passersby driving over them. We ask that our community please allow emergency personnel the room necessary to protect themselves and our community."
Fire officials who responded to the initial calls escalated the response to a second-alarm fire upon arriving at the multistory, multiunit complex and seeing the building was "well-involved," with the fire ultimately spreading to a similar complex nearby and threatening several nearby homes.
Due to the fire's size and the need for help to search for victims, the effort was escalated again to a third alarm, according to the release. The firefighters' efforts prevented approximately $1.2 million in damage, KCFD reported. A "knockdown" was declared on the fire after less than 45 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene.
Bakersfield City Fire, the California Highway Patrol and the American Red Cross also assisted in the response, which included 47 people from the KCFD.