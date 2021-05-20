Apartment fire displaces 12 in Delano

A fire at an apartment complex at 900 Susan Drive in Delano displaced four adults and eight children on Thursday, the Kern County Fire Department said in a news release.
Firefighters responded to the fire at around 1:29 p.m., finding a second-story balcony fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.
Although firefighters aggressively attacked the fire, it spread to adjacent units, making two uninhabitable.
The apartment’s management provided temporary housing for the 12 displaced individuals.
The fire department estimated $200,000 worth of property was lost, while $1 million was saved.
KCFD reminded the public in its news release that working smoke alarms help prevent fire injury and death.