Apartment construction may be scaled back amid market cooling

Clearer signs of softening in Bakersfield's rental housing market have raised doubts about how much private developers will continue to invest in building new apartments.
A 2022 annual report released last week by ASU Commercial detailed how interest rate hikes last year preceded cooling across a range of local measures, from vacancy rates and rent growth to sales volume and prices.
The summary noted 554 rental units are under construction in Bakersfield, following at least 326 units completed in 2022. ASU's multifamily real estate specialist, Marc Thurston, noted 2,634 units are planned, with 548 officially put on hold.
"Due to the recent increases in construction interest rates and softening in the high-end rental market," Thurston wrote, "there is speculation about how many units will be built."
The report looked at market-rate projects as opposed to subsidized housing, which is developed, or not, based on a distinct set of considerations.
Local developers of market-rate rentals say the recent softening adds to difficulties they were already encountering on projects, like rising construction costs and delays in getting power connections. The effect has been a profitability squeeze.
They expect projects will nevertheless proceed — the ones that make financial sense, anyway.
"If anything is going to happen, it would only be at the very best sites with … ownership that's long term. Because I don't see how you could do it otherwise," said Bakersfield high-end apartment developer Andy Fuller. He has shelved some plans but expects to move forward this year with construction of a two-phase, 520-unit at the corner of White Lane and South Allen Road.
Bakersfield's multifamily market started 2022 "on fire" with low inventory and low interest rates, Thurston's report noted. Properties put on the market sold fast, helping push the average sale price up 15 percent to a new record for the city: $125,221 per unit.
Amid relatively steep interest rate increases, the pace of apartment sale transactions declined sharply in the third quarter, and the average price per unit dropped 7 percent.
The slowdown continued into the fourth quarter as apartment vacancies, having started the year at the historically low level of 1.59 percent before falling to 1.38 percent in the second quarter, rose in the fourth to 2.54 percent, Thurston reported. He predicted this year vacancies will rise to the 3 percent range.
The report noted annual average rent growth slowed from 2021's record high of 15 percent, to an average in 2022 of just less than 9 percent — the lowest in the last four years. Thurston noted most impacted were the priciest rentals.
He predicted the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates this year, only more gradually. Bakersfield's multifamily property sales volume will decline and the market will remain unsettled, he said, as renters look to save money. Thurston pointed out the city lacks the wage growth seen in other California markets, effectively limiting how high rents can go.
"Many units have been approaching this threshold," he wrote.
Bakersfield rental property developer Tom Dee recently finished work on 178 duplexes near Panama Lane and Ashe Road. Dee expects this year to build more bungalows, of which he has 160 along Calloway Drive: With two-car garages, a backyard and no shared-wall neighbors, he said they see less turnover in his three years of experience with them.
Dee suggested market conditions aren't any bigger concern now than the challenges of relatively high materials costs and backed-up utility connection requests.
"The market's just one of many factors," he said. "It's a balancing of everything. But yes, definitely right now, can we get the materials? Can we get the transformers?"
"We build to keep and we're still moving forward with our projects," he added, "and we're making adjustments if we can."
Fuller predicted that with lenders being more conservative lately, in addition to higher materials costs and softening demand, development will slow. For his part, he's holding onto only projects with the highest justifiable rent, in order to stay ahead of interest rates.
It requires investors to accept repayment over a longer period — more than 20 years, he said.
"If you have a short-term perspective, you're not going to move ahead. You're just not going to do it," he said.
He suggested it's possible more than half of the projects that had been planned this year might not move forward because of how different conditions have become. That'd still be more than were built in recent years past, he added.
"Things have changed, yeah they have," Fuller said. "We shall see."