 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apartment construction may be scaled back amid market cooling

Clearer signs of softening in Bakersfield's rental housing market have raised doubts about how much private developers will continue to invest in building new apartments.

A 2022 annual report released last week by ASU Commercial detailed how interest rate hikes last year preceded cooling across a range of local measures, from vacancy rates and rent growth to sales volume and prices.

Coronavirus Cases