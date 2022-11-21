AP calls 22nd District for Valadao

Republican incumbent David Valadao has defeated challenger Rudy Salas in the closely watched 22nd Congressional District race, according to the Associated Press.
As of 6:41 p.m. Monday, with 98 percent of ballots counted, Valadao led the race for the 22nd District with 51,482 votes (51.7 percent), compared to challenger Rudy Salas’ 44,861 votes (48.3 percent), according to the California Secretary of State.
Valadao is currently the congressman for the 21st Congressional District, which includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties. This race determined the representative for the newly drawn 22nd district, which runs from Hanford in the north down to Shafter and parts of Bakersfield.
The race to win California's 22nd Congressional District has been under the national lens, painted as one of the deciding races to determine the scale of the GOP majority in the House of Representatives. Forecasters long predicted this district could sway in either direction, given Valadao’s decision as one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former-president Donald Trump.
Trump’s “inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense,” Valadao has said in reference to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Valadao is one of only two of those 10 to be reelected, along with Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington. Others either retired or were defeated by Trump-endorsed primary challengers.
In a news release issued Monday night, Valadao thanked his campaign volunteers, election workers and constituents for their support.
“To everyone who supported this campaign by putting in long hours, knocking on doors, and believing in this cause — thank you,” Valadao said in a statement Monday night. “I could not have done it without you.”
A representative of Valadao's campaign said Monday night that the congressman was traveling and could not be reached for comment.
Valadao has held the lead since election night nearly two weeks ago, though Salas closed the gap in the past few days. Democrats tout a 17-point lead in registered voters in the 22nd District. But Valadao, who distanced himself from Trump's base, has previously relied upon bipartisan support to win in the left-leaning district.
He held his seat from 2013 until January 2019, lost it for a term, then won it back in a 2020 rematch with Democrat TJ Cox.
Salas, a state assemblyman who is considered a moderate, dueled with Valadao over issues such as gas taxes, the opioid overdose crisis and health care.
“I commend Rudy Salas for running a strong campaign and his service to our community in the State Assembly,” Valadao said in his statement.
Salas did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in a statement at 11:54 a.m. Sunday that “with the votes nearly completely counted in Kings and Tulare, I am grateful that we have outperformed our previous campaigns in both. I look forward to a full counting in Kern County where I expect our collective hard work will allow me to continue my service to Valley families.”
Valadao added that he “will continue reaching across the aisle to find solutions to increase the Valley's water supply, make energy more affordable, ensure our law enforcement are well-funded to keep communities safe, create good-paying jobs, and improve our healthcare system."
With this victory, Republicans will have the majority in the House of Representatives next year, with 219 seats compared to Democrats' 212.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.