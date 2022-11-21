 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

AP calls 22nd District for Valadao

Salas Valadao.PNG

This composite image shows the candidates for the 22nd Congressional District race, from left, Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Congressman David Valadao.

 For The Californian

Republican incumbent David Valadao has defeated challenger Rudy Salas in the closely watched 22nd Congressional District race, according to the Associated Press.

As of 6:41 p.m. Monday, with 98 percent of ballots counted, Valadao led the race for the 22nd District with 51,482 votes (51.7 percent), compared to challenger Rudy Salas’ 44,861 votes (48.3 percent), according to the California Secretary of State.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget