Election 2020 Voter Information

Election Day: Nov. 3

Last Day to Register to Vote at the Polls: Oct. 19

Conditional Voter Registration in the Elections Division and Satellite Offices: Oct. 20 through Nov. 2

Conditional Voter Registration at Poll Sites and the Elections Division: Nov. 3

The Kern County Elections Division is located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. 1st Floor. At the south entrance to the building, there is a drop-off box for mail-in ballots outside the building and one inside.

There will also be curbside drop-off of mail ballots on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 at the following locations:

Bakersfield College (Haley St. entrance off Panorama Dr.)

CSUB (Icardo Center/Camino Media)

The following Kern County Library branches: Arvin, Kern River Valley, Taft, Delano, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi, Frazier Park, Rosamond and Wasco

There will also be satellite election offices, which will not only be available for drop-off of mail ballot but for voter assistance. This includes the replacement of lost or spoiled ballots, conditional voter registration and language or accessibility assistance. This is the tentative schedule:

Frazier Park Library on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from noon to 6 p.m.

Wasco Library on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from noon to 6 p.m.

Arvin Library on Thursday, Oct. 22 from noon to 6 p.m.

Ridgecrest Library on Friday, Oct. 23 from noon to 6 p.m.

Kern River Valley Library on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from noon to 6 p.m.

Rosamond Library on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from noon to 6 p.m.

Delano Library on Thursday, Oct. 29 from noon to 6 p.m.

Ridgecrest Library on Friday, Oct. 30 from noon to 6 p.m.