Antique trunk a World War II time capsule filled with memories and letters home from a lonely GI

The antique trunk has been in the McCall family for as long as anyone can remember.
And when 77-year-old Taft resident Jim McCall lifts the lid on the old footlocker, he reveals hundreds of mostly handwritten letters, folded carefully into red, white and blue Air Mail envelopes and yellowing V-Mail, or Victory Mail, wrappers.
The letters were written by U.S. Army Sgt. Jack McCall while he was stationed on any number of islands in the South Pacific during World War II. They were addressed to his beautiful wife, Helen, and the couple's firstborn son, Dennis. And there are more letters, written by the worried wife, who was pregnant with their second son, Jim McCall.
"My mom kept every letter he wrote to her," McCall says of the missives the couple playfully referred to as "sugar reports." Indeed, the content of the letters not only contained information about what was happening in their lives, they also contained words of encouragement and affection, tenderness and longing.
"I hope this finds my cute wife and cute baby fine," Jack McCall writes as he begins a letter written on Feb. 14, 1944.
He says he is "getting used to living on an island." He's tanned now, and in the daytime is clad only in a pair of shorts, shoes and socks.
"Remember that nice pair of gabardine slacks I wore home on my last furlough?" he writes.
"Well, I cut the legs off, hemmed ’em up with the sewing kit Uncle Chet sent me for Xmas, and now they serve as my G.I. Island costume. I guess I'll have to learn to wear clothes again, when I get back to the good old U.S.A."
Even in the midst of the most destructive war in the history of the world, Sgt. McCall found a way to relay a jaunty and joyful sensibility home to his wife.
Maybe it was his way of easing her worry for his safety.
"By golly, I believe I’ve gained a little weight on this coconut island," he continues, as he explains that the men who share his tent have been joking that his wife wears the pants in the family as she surely must have torn the hair from his thinning scalp.
"Honey, I wish I was where you could yank it out if you wanted to, even if you never did," he writes.
Jack reveals that he is making Helen a bracelet made from a piece of duralumin salvaged from a downed Japanese Zero, an infamous enemy fighter plane used extensively in the Pacific war.
"It’s nearly finished," he writes of the makeshift jewelry. "It isn't much, as I’m not an artist, but I’ll send it to you as soon as I finish it.
"So long for now," he concludes. "Kiss Denny for me, and lots of love and kisses to you, my little darling."
He signs the letter and adds, "P.S. I love you."
As it turns out, Jim McCall's trunk is more than just a storage container. It is a time capsule that transports whoever is near it back to World War II, to the mind and heart of a lonely American GI, stationed in the Pacific theater, doing his part to save the world, even as his wife does her part on the home front.
As Sgt. McCall moved from Guadalcanal to Bougainville Island, Okinawa to the Philippines, he served in the 112th signal battalion, a total of 29 months in the South Pacific, often working on intercepting Japanese coded messages.
The letters, sent every two or three days, were a lifeline for the Taft couple. Sgt. McCall may have been serving his country, but he was fighting for his family waiting back home for his safe return.
As the couple's daughter, Bonnie Crabb, reads a letter aloud from Dec. 29, 1943, it is easy to see how the voices of her late parents, echoing from nearly 80 years ago, fill her with emotion and wonder at their connection.
Sgt. McCall knows it's possible he might not make it home, and he tells his wife what he's really fighting for.
"Darling, I know you will take care of little Denny. I will miss you both very much, but I will be OK, and as long as I have you and Dennis to come back to, I'll have an inspiration to do my best.
"I have something to work and fight for, and I'll do my best to take care of myself, and come back to you and our little skipper."
"Just write often, and I will, too," he wrote.
For historians studying World War II, such letters are valuable because the sheer number that have survived give historians a vast range of experiences from which to draw conclusions, wrote Alice Hickey for the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Humanities Forum.
"Written in the face of uncertain and daunting odds, they illuminate human voices in a war that could be easily reduced to a series of campaigns and grim statistics," Hickey wrote. "The letters give a tiny glimpse into the experience that defined a generation around the world."
For the two brothers and their sister, the huge cache of letters is more than they have had time to completely get through. And as they get on in years, there's talk about donating the letters to a museum or a library.
"These letters are steeped in history," says Dennis McCall, the firstborn sibling.
And they are family history, too.
"I love reading through them," Crabb said of the letters. "I love seeing the stories, and what Mom was dealing with with Dad being gone, and how he felt about being away from her and Dennis."
Crabb remembers her mother as a strict parent, not the "touchy-feely" type. Not one to get too sentimental.
But when she reads the letters, she sees how romantic they were, and she is struck by the realization that her mom and dad were young lovers whose letters were lifelines to keep their love vibrant and alive.
"Seeing that in her letters, her tenderness, and how much she loved Dad ... it's a different side of her that I really didn't see growing up.
"It makes me cry, knowing what they were going through at that time," she says.
Jack McCall did make it home to Taft in one piece. And he and Helen would live out their lives in that west Kern oil town.
"Dad worked for Standard Oil for 33 years out in the oil patch," recalls Dennis McCall.
Even in retirement the elder McCall worked as a night watchman at Taft College. He was a die-hard fan of the college's football team, the Cougars, and he never missed a practice or a game. His enthusiasm was so contagious, he became known as Cougar Jack.
Jack McCall died in Taft in 1996. His wife of 56 years, Helen, died in 2005.
But in their wartime letters, their voices live on.