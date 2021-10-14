Antibody therapy site for treatment of COVID-19 opens on Columbus Street

A monoclonal infusion site offering COVID-19 antibody therapy has opened at 1111 Columbus St., Suite 5000, with the support of the state, the Kern County Public Health Services Department and Kern Medical.
The therapy is intended to help reduce symptoms of COVID-19 and keep people out of the hospital if they have recently tested positive for the disease.
Open to everyone irrespective of health insurance or immigration status, the site can provide up to 25 treatments per day. It is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Antibodies respond to viruses and other germs that cause illnesses. The monoclonal antibody available at the new site targets the virus that causes COVID-19.
The county and Kern Medical recommend anyone interested in antibody therapy consult a health-care provider first, though patients may self-refer. They said the treatment is authorized for anyone at high risk for progression to severe infection who recently had a positive COVID-19 test, experienced first symptoms in the last 10 days, is 12 years or older and weighs more than 88 pounds.
For information or to make an appointment, call 661-326-5206. Information is also available online at kernpublichealth.com.