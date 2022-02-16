Anti-mask protest continues at Tehachapi High School

A protest against a state mandate that students wear masks was in its second day at Tehachapi High School Wednesday, with about 10 parents waving flags and carrying signs in support of students as the school day began. And at about 9:45 a.m. a group of 40 or more students rallied behind a gate as a few parents remained with signs, encouraging them to stand their ground against wearing face masks at school.
Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson was present as students arrived on campus Wednesday and issued a news release soon thereafter.
The superintendent said the district “understands that there are strong and varied emotions as well as questions about California’s state masking requirements for schools. However, in Tehachapi Unified School District we remain focused on serving our students; keeping them safe, in school, and engaged in learning.”
With the indoor masking mandate ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom ending on Monday, there was speculation that the school masking mandate might end also.
But in the news release, Larson-Everson noted that the same day Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health & Human Services secretary, said there was no change to the California Department of Public Health school masking requirement.
CDPH is expected to reassess data and conditions for a possible future change to the requirement on Feb. 28.
“At this time, the state masking mandate for students, staff, and schools remains in place,” Larson-Everson said. “We are hopeful that changes will be announced by the state on or before February 28th as they have indicated. In the meantime, Tehachapi Unified School District will continue to do all we can to provide students with the educational opportunities they are entitled to and deserve.”
Tuesday events
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, about 80 Tehachapi High School students spent much of the school day isolated in a classroom after refusing to wear masks as part of a protest promoted on social media. Students were issued bright pink “mask violation” slips by teachers, then directed to the school office. As the office filled up with students, and parents refused to come to the school to pick them up, they were first directed outside then into an available classroom to spend the remainder of the school day.
Meanwhile, a number of parents began posting photos and videos that their children were sending from the classroom on Facebook and other social media platforms. One video showed students singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Tuesday was a very cold day with intermittent light snow. One parent brought blankets to the school in the morning, passing them through a gate to her son. Later she brought a dozen pizzas to school and passed them through a gate to students after the office refused to accept the pizzas for delivery to students.
The school superintendent said Tuesday evening that it is school policy not to accept food deliveries.
Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger did not respond to an inquiry Tuesday about a report that a police officer brought doughnuts to the students and expressed support for the mask protest. Larson-Everson said Tuesday evening that she was aware of the students having doughnuts but did not know the circumstances and had not heard any comments about police expressing support. A parent posted a photo on Facebook that she said was taken by her child of a Tehachapi PD officer in the classroom with students and not wearing a mask. The officer was carrying a face mask and a bottle of water.
THS had 1,248 students in January when the district released its latest enrollment data. Reported numbers of students participating in the mask protest on Tuesday represented about 5 percent of the enrollment.
Concerns raised by parents participating in the protest ranged from not believing that masks offer any protection against the COVID-19 virus to beliefs that masks endanger students and that their First Amendment rights are being violated by requiring them.
Some parents posted on Facebook that their younger children at other Tehachapi schools, including Jacobsen Middle School, were not wearing masks.
All parents of students who refused to wear masks were contacted, Larson-Everson said Tuesday evening.
“Some parents refused, some came and got their kids,” she said, adding that school officials advised students that at any point they could choose to put on a mask and return to class.
Consequences for the students who have refused to wear masks will not be disciplinary, the superintendent said Tuesday evening.
“From my perspective the consequences for students are that they are missing learning, engagement with other students and missing regular school instruction and activities,” she said. There will be no demerits or disciplinary action for refusing to wear masks, she said, but added that the school expects students to be respectful.
Some parents, though, shared reports that their children were being threatened by teachers and coaches for participating in the protest. Parents posting on Facebook after the morning rally said they plan to be back in front of Tehachapi High School on Thursday morning with signs, flags, doughnuts and burritos.