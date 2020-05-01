A strong contingent of Kern County residents came out Friday to Bakersfield City Hall to protest the statewide shutdown ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 150 to 200 people stood on Truxtun Avenue downtown, some holding American flags or signs and wearing Trump 2020 hats. The majority were not wearing protective masks or practicing social distancing protocols.
Cars drove by honking horns in support of the protest as various chants sprang up from the crowd.
There did not appear to be any counterprotesters present.
While the protest appeared to be the first substantial demonstration in Kern County, it was reflective of a larger statewide and national push to reopen local economies.
“We as Americans willingly suspended our rights because we were told millions of Americans would die. It’s been weeks and we’ve had (eight) deaths in Kern County,” said 41-year-old Bryan Colebrook. “The numbers aren’t there.”
Colebrook went on to say the virus's risks are outweighed by threats of losing people to suicide, domestic violence and drug and alcohol abuse brought on by social distancing.
Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the Kern County Public Health Services Department, said the county is routinely seeing new COVID-19 cases each day. She added that the department's efforts to limit the impact of the coronavirus locally have made a difference.
As of Friday morning, Kern County has seen eight deaths and 948 positive cases since March 13.
"Social distancing and handwashing remain important control measures as we look to flatten the curve," Corson wrote in an email to The Californian.
Lisa Wingle, 59, said Friday’s display was not a political rally for President Donald Trump.
“This is a freedom rally,” she said.
Wingle, lamenting the floundering economy and shuttered small businesses, asked why recreational activities such as beaches, national parks and pools are closed to the public.
“We want this opened up,” she said. “Our governor is a mess.”
Susan Adams, an opponent of Newsom who said she has spent the past five years on the Trump California campaign, attended Friday to show support for small-business owners and those “who get no help.”
“Constitutional rights. First Amendment,” she said. “Gavin Newsom has no legal right to make people stay in their homes. No right.”
Chuck Donnel, 71, said he was not personally affected by the shutdown but felt sympathy for those who are.
“Wonderful Kern County,” he said.
“I’ll retire 30 minutes before I die.”
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he understands people's frustrations.
Youngblood said he would like to see a partial opening of the economy, and pointed to the irony that while cannabis stores have been deemed essential by the state, going to church is currently prohibited.
“Half the people are one way, the other half believe the other way. But this virus is real and it won’t go away anytime soon,” Youngblood said during a Friday phone interview.
The sheriff said he was hopeful for rational decision-making from the government, and that the state would listen closely to the thoughts and opinions of the people.
“We can’t live life like this much longer," Youngblood said. “We need to find that balance."
