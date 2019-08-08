In the wake of two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend, a small group of advocates gathered in front of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Office in Bakersfield on Thursday to urge the house minority leader to back gun reform laws.
“We’re demanding that he move on behalf of our families, those that are mourning, those that continue to be threatened, those that continue to be hunted in our areas,” Trena Turner, executive director of Faith in the Valley, said during a press conference. “It is absolutely unacceptable, for our elected officials to use their platforms carelessly, to release rhetoric, hatred, opinions that are not based in fact, that’s not supported in research.”
While gun reform laws stayed in the foreground, statements McCarthy made during a Fox News interview sometimes took center stage during the event.
The comments, said during an interview with Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, appeared to blame video games in part for violent outbursts.
McCarthy's office, however, released a statement which partially backpedaled his response to a question about the impact of social media and video games on mass shooting perpetrators.
“Earlier this week, the congressman spoke about the shootings. Some of his comments were grossly misinterpreted — he specifically did not blame the tragedies on video games like some are suggesting,” the statement read. “In fact, he was clear they were driven by individuals filled with hate and evil. The congressman also stressed the importance of having the authorities gather all the facts, so we can stop tragedies from happening again in the future.”
While McCarthy did say he wanted to wait until all the facts had been gathered, and he stressed the importance of early warning signs as possible indications of mass shootings, he also linked video games to violent actions during the interview, which is available online.
“The idea of these video games to dehumanize individuals — to have a game of shooting individuals and others — I’ve always felt that is a problem for future generations and others,” he said during the interview. “We’ve watched from studies, shown before, of what it does to individuals. When you look at these photos of how it took place, you can see the actions within video games and others.”
Most experts agree that video games do not cause violence, and on Thursday, activists pointed to an article published by Vox, which showed far fewer violent gun deaths in countries that spend more on video games per person than the U.S.
But video games were only part of Thursday's conversation.
Advocates urged McCarthy to support bills passed by the House of Representatives in February that would require background checks for person-to-person transfers of firearms and extend the amount of time firearm dealers must wait for a background check to finish. In February, the congressman voted against the bills.
“We want (McCarthy) to talk to Senate Leader Mitch McConnell to take some of this legislation, and bring it to a full vote in the senate,” said civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, whose foundation organized the press conference. “It is time that we say to Kevin McCarthy, you are the minority leader of the Republican House of Representatives, we are calling upon you to finally do something about this epidemic of shootings that we have in our communities.”
In a statement, McCarthy’s office welcomed the comments made at the congressman’s doorstep.
“There is no question last weekend was a painful time in our nation,” the statement read. “Families and loved ones are left grieving and Americans everywhere were rocked by the horrific tragedy.”
(7) comments
Anyone who votes against.common sense gun control is as guilty as the shooter. Republican or Democrat enough is enough. Close the loopholes . If you can’t rent a car until your 25 why can you buy a gun? Human beings brains are not even fully grown until at least 25. The frontal lobe which is responsible for impulse and reasoning isn’t fully developed but we sell assault rifles to them? Ban assault rifles ,bump stocks anything else created for mass carnage in seconds . Be proactive on mental health. Not that all are mentally ill but so many of these shootings people saw coming and authorities did nothing. Red flag laws have to be imposed. Common sense people. Time for this country to grow up and do the right thing.
Same tired old wrinkled liberal faces in that "crowd".... but, I didn't see Bobby Price!
Nice to hear from a clown like Delores. Shes possible the most clueless person in the county. Delores doesn't have the brains to realize that when her group nade it more difficult to discipline high school kids there would be repercussions down the road. Kids without discipline are much more likely to be a big problem later in life.
I have been a registered Republican for over 50 years and I have reached my end with this administration. I used to be proud to be a Republican but no longer. I used to have respect for Kevin McCarthy but now his doesn't do what's right. He is just a mouthpiece for Trump. I will always be a Republican but never again can I vote for either of these two men.
Republican my arse....
One of the Highest Unemployment Rate of any district. Worst air pollution. Trade war hurting farmers and oil companies. Homelessness out of control. Wants to take away your healthcare. Etc...There are a hundred reasons to vote Kevin McClown out of office
And where are the Dem's in all of this? They control the House. And why are the most dangerous cities in the country controlled by the Dem's? Does anyone think that background checks will stop all of this? The perps will still find a way to obtain weapons and ammo. You want to stop all of this? Shut down Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Without a platform no one can offend another. Yes, I know that will shut POTUS up but that's a good thing. If you want to "tone it down", "shut it down".
