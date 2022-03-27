Answering Kern’s law crisis by growing our own attorneys: CSUB professor wins top Bar Association award

It was the first day of her CSU Bakersfield political science class — Political Inquiry — and Fatima Rodriguez was following the pattern that had gotten this immigrant daughter from Mexico through school and into college:
No chitchat, head down, eyes on the text.
And then, like a thunderclap, she heard a sound that broke through the intensity of her concentration, a sound that would challenge her, motivate her, bring her out of her shell and inspire and sustain her all the way through law school and beyond: the voice of Dr. Jeanine Kraybill.
“I just honestly had never heard a woman like that,” Rodriguez recalled of that fall morning in 2015, the day that persuaded her to take every single class that Kraybill taught — all seven — whether she needed to or not.
“I have encountered strong women in my life — I’m the daughter of farmworkers — but not like that. She’s so confident. I was just so drawn to her. It really made an impact on me.”
So much so that Rodriguez and her CSUB classmate Pedro Naveiras — both practicing attorneys in Bakersfield today — were moved to nominate Kraybill for the 2022 Ivy Person Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Kern County Bar Association on a professional who supports the legal community, though is not a lawyer.
Kraybill, associate professor of political science and director of the Pre-Law Program, is believed to be the first educator to have received the award in its history, said Alekxia Torres Stallings, the outgoing president of the Kern County Bar Association.
“It was unanimous. It was easy,” said Torres Stallings of the vote by the Bar Association members. “And you’d be surprised. It’s not always that easy.”
On April 2, Kraybill will receive the Ivy Person Award at a ceremony that also will welcome incoming Bar Association President Xochitl Garcia. The event begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 7 p.m., at the Gardens at Monji, 9401 Shellabarger Road. Tickets are available for purchase to the public.
“One of the reasons we decided to go with this nomination is that I think that Dr. Kraybill’s work transcends what she does at the university,” said Torres Stallings, a criminal defense attorney at the law office of Torres / Torres Stallings. “We can see her work product, aka her students, being used in the system. It is so hard to get lawyers to come back to rural counties and practice.”
For Kraybill, the award is an opportunity to reflect on what she has built since she arrived in Bakersfield in 2015 and started the Pre-Law Society in 2016. Today, 87 students are in the pre-law track at CSUB, and 20 graduates have gone to law school, all part of Kraybill’s plan to grow our own lawyers so that they come back and serve Kern County, a “legal desert” for its residents’ poor access to representation in the courtroom.
“I never would have expected in a million years to be honored in this way,” Kraybill said. “When Alekxia called and told me Pedro and Fatima nominated me, I got tears in my eyes. They both represent what we’re trying to do at CSUB, with help from this amazing legal community of mentors and the Bar Association: help the people of Kern County, who need legal representation so desperately.”
‘She’s always been very concerned with the underdog’
Mike and Lisa DiCesaris raised a son and three daughters in Chino, a farming community in the Inland Empire that reminds Kraybill, 42, of Bakersfield. (“They both have a lot of Basque people and a ton of cows!”)
“She loves people, loves education,” DiCesaris said. “She loves being part of the community, and she likes to see everybody get a fair chance. She’s always been very concerned about the underdog. That’s just Jeanine. And she would do anything for them.”
As a child, one of her favorite weekly rituals was waking up on Sunday mornings and watching “Meet the Press” with her dad, as legendary moderator Tim Russert talked politics and grilled Washington’s political leaders of the day.
“My father has always been an opinionated guy. He always had opinions on public policy when it came to economics, foreign policy, a host of issues. My love for political science came from my dad.”
Kraybill intended to become a lawyer early on but then tragedy struck. Her lifelong best friend died, and she knew that she didn’t have the strength to begin law school. She accepted a job teaching at the Catholic high school she attended as a teen, and even considered becoming a nun.
Enter Jesse Kraybill.
“Jeanine was just feisty, man,” Mr. Kraybill said. “She kept me on my toes, kept me honest. We always got along and challenged each other, but in a good way. I can’t imagine life without her. We’ve been together a long time; we’re almost at the point we’ve known each other longer than we haven’t known each other.”
The two were married in 2005 when both were 25.
With her Ph.D. in hand, Kraybill applied to 102 schools across the country and has the color-coded spreadsheets to prove it.
Mark Martinez, chair of the political science department at CSUB, said that it was clear in the interview that Kraybill had the passion and energy to achieve the goals she set for herself.
“And she’s exceeded every expectation we had for her,” he said. “What’s incredible is how her academic and professional accomplishments match what she does with our students and in our community. Our students and region are better off because of her decision to come to CSUB.”
‘I realized this was a community gig’
When Kraybill arrived on campus in the fall of 2015, she relied on the mentorship of her predecessor, Dr. Stanley Clark, a CSUB Faculty Hall of Fame member, who died in 2018.
“He said we’d be spending a lot of time together over the next two days. I ran errands with him, went to eat with him. It made me realize the gravity of the position I would accept. He could walk into the Blue Elephant, Little Italy, the corner drugstore, and someone would stop him and say hi and let him know what an impression he’d made on their lives. And I thought, holy moly, this man was in the community. I realized this was a community gig.”
And so Kraybill began building bridges without delay. In 2016, she helped to establish the Pre-Law Advisory Committee, a dedicated group of retired judicial officers, practicing attorneys and others, who help design some of CSUB’s pre-law programming. The CSUB Legal Information & Support Clinic, launched this year, allows students to work alongside supervising attorneys in family law, immigration, criminal law, housing and at the Superior Court to help provide people with no-cost legal services and assistance with navigating the system.
Next up for CSUB students is the California LAW Pathways Program, an initiative to diversify the legal profession by building a clear pathway to law school. Dr. James Rodriguez, dean of the School of Social Sciences and Education oversees the CSUB team, which includes Kraybill.
And now Kraybill has become a student again herself through an online law school. She anticipates finishing the program in the fall of 2024.
“It’s helping me more and more with my own students and the pre-law courses I teach,” she said. “And I like the process. It’s like that movie ‘A league of Their Own.’ Tom Hanks’ character tells one of the ballplayers who is thinking about quitting, ‘It’s supposed to be hard. If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. It’s the hard that makes it great.’ That’s when I feel like I’m living life.”
Even when she earns her law degree and passes the bar, nothing will take Kraybill out of the classroom, she said. She wants to encourage the next generation of students to come home to practice law, just like Rodriguez and Naveiras have done.
“I was at work one day, and Dr. Kraybill texted me and asked if I was interested in attending a women’s law event,” Rodriguez said. “I went to that event and when people ask me what made me want to practice law, I honestly think Dr. Kraybill reaching out to me. She bought my ticket – I don’t know if she was allowed to, but she did, so that I could go. She introduced me to people in the legal field, and my life changed in that one night, because she saw something in me that made me believe in myself as well.”
Jennifer Self is the public information officer at Cal State Bakersfield.