Police made another arrest in connection to a suspected homicide that occurred New Year’s Eve in south Bakersfield.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, detectives arrested Anthony Daniel, 19, in the 2700 block of Morin Court on Tuesday afternoon. He was booked into Kern County Jail in connection with the murder investigation, BPD said.
Last week, police arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting death, which occurred the morning of Dec. 31. The juvenile suspect, a Bakersfield native, was arrested in Palmdale, BPD said.
According to a BPD report, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Echo Avenue at 9:30 a.m. the morning of the incident, for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located 18-year-old Emmanuel Alfaro Arechiga dead at the scene.
According to a BPD investigation, Arechiga was shot in the 2800 block of Morin Court and then drove to Echo Avenue, located just south of Valley Plaza mall, where an 18-year-old woman called police.
BPD asks anyone with further information to call Detective Frank McIntyre at 326-3921 or the agency’s direct line at 327-7111.