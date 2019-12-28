Travelers between the Central Valley and Southern California might want to get to their destinations ahead of a storm expected to bring snow Sunday night to Kern County's mountain passes.
The National Weather Service is predicting a storm it said will be similar to but weaker than the one that shut down Interstate 5 over the Grapevine and Highway 58 over the Tehachapi Pass Wednesday night almost solidly through Friday morning.
Agency meteorologist Jim Andersen said late Saturday morning that a "coastal hugger" storm expected to arrive in the area at about 10 p.m. Sunday night will bring anywhere from a trace of snow to perhaps 6 inches of snow to the Frazier Park area. From 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall on the Grapevine, he said.
Less snow — between a light dusting to as much as 3 inches — could hit the Tehachapi and Lake Isabella areas, he said.
