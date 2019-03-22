Recent misconduct cases

KHSD CASES

Jeff Hicks: The former Liberty High boys basketball coach and teacher was charged in December for annoying a child under 18 years of age. According to court documents, Hicks, 28, had invited a 16-year-old student to his residence last year, at which point he had inappropriate physical contact with the student, including kissing and rubbing himself against her. Prior to that, they had exchanged several text messages.

Edwin Rodriguez: The North High athletic equipment manager was arrested in February on suspicion of inappropriate contact with at least 10 students from the school, including one male student. Rodriguez, 40, has been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with minors 14 to 15 years old, exhibiting harmful matter to a minor, annoying a child under 18 and false imprisonment. In total, he faces 11 felony counts and 13 misdemeanor counts. Rodriguez's wife Josie, a special education instructional assistant and head cheerleading coach, has also been placed on administrative leave. It has not been specified by the district if this is is in connection with her husband's behavior or if it's a separate matter. However, court documents state that Josie Rodriguez participated in a camping trip with her husband and students in which students were provided drugs and alcohol, and one student claimed Edwin Rodriguez inappropriately touched her while he thought she was sleeping.

Johnny Gray Watson: This Regional Occupational Center teacher was arrested in March 2018 after law enforcement learned of an inappropriate texting relationship with a 17-year-old student that included Watson asking if she wanted to have sex with him. During a trial in Kern County Superior Court this week, Watson was acquitted by a jury after his accuser admitted to plotting with another student to obtain evidence to frame him.

Emily Salazar: The Frontier High science teacher allegedly appeared in sexually explicit videos posted on pornography websites. She has not been arrested — nor have school or law enforcement authorities alleged she has done a criminal act — but she could face the loss of her job and teaching credential. Her credential was still valid as of Friday, according to the state Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

Mark Weir: A lawsuit was filed in late January in which a former Highland High student alleges that Highland High Assistant Principal Mark Weir sexually abused him from 2009 through 2011. The student was part of a school-sponsored homeless assistance program. The Bakersfield Police Department recommended charges, but the case was dropped by the Kern County District Attorney’s office due to insufficient evidence.

OTHER CASES

Fernando Pruneda: The McFarland High basketball coach was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct in October after a male student came forward to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, Fernando Pruneda sent inappropriate text messages to the student, promising him a spot on the school varsity team in exchange for sexual favors. Pruneda also allegedly made inappropriate physical contact with the student. Court documents say he allegedly caressed the student's buttocks during a massage.

Jonathan Avalos: Another lawsuit came to an end in January with a Kern County jury awarding $10 million to a girl who was allegedly molested by Jonathan Avalos, who worked as a computer lab technician for the Lamont Elementary School District. The suit alleged Avalos molested the girl starting in 2011, when she was 7 years old. It ended in 2014, when she reported the alleged abuse to school officials.