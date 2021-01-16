A church in south Bakersfield is working to establish an ongoing food distribution program to combat food insecurity among local families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victor Perez, pastor at Believers in Jesus Church, 600 Planz Road, said he hopes in a matter of weeks to kick off a "truck-to-trunk" distribution system offering a variety of foods through the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
"This idea to partner with the USDA is an answer to prayer," Perez said. "This is an awesome opportunity to serve a large core of people in the community."
The family food box program has been supplying food lines across the country since it was launched by the Trump administration in May to support struggling farmers and feed American families suffering from job loss or financial insecurity due to the pandemic.
Perez, the father of Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, said establishing a supply line of protein, fresh produce and dairy for local families is still in the works, and a firm start date has not been nailed down. He would like to operate it as often as twice a week if that proves possible.
"I've been a pastor in Bakersfield for 41 years," Perez said. "We've done a lot of community outreach over the years."
Supervisor Perez has also partnered over the years with local groups to organize food giveaways. But she's sometimes been frustrated that the scale of the distribution is not as large and far-reaching as she would like.
By partnering with the USDA, that could change, she said.
"His church would not get a dime," she said of the Planz Road worship center. But farmers, some of whom have been hit hard by pandemic-related slowdowns, have benefited from the program.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced earlier this month that the USDA will purchase an additional $1.5 billion worth of food for nationwide distribution through the food box program. In total, the federal agency has distributed more than 132 million food boxes in support of American farmers and families affected by the pandemic, the government reported.