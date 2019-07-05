A major earthquake occurred at 8:19 p.m. Friday night, centered 11 miles north northeast of Ridgecrest.
The tremor came in at magnitude 7.1 although was also previously reported at 6.9, according to the United States Geological Survey. It surpassed Thursday's 6.4 earthquake that took place in what appears to be the same general area.
The shockwaves were felt throughout Bakersfield and the infrastructure shook at the Bakersfield Californian offices, located at 3700 Pegasus Drive.
Multiple aftershocks were also reported in Little Lake, a town located north of Ridgecrest in Inyo County — including magnitude 4.9 and 4.7. The town of Trona, located just northwest of Ridgecrest, received a magnitude 4.4 aftershock as well.
Kern County spokeswoman Megan Person said there were multiple injuries and fires in Ridgecrest and that a state Emergency Operations Center and staff are in the area assisting.
According to the County of Kern Twitter account, there is an emergency shelter open at Kern McGee Center, located at 100 West California Ave. in Ridgecrest.
More than 2,000 people in Ridgecrest and surrounding areas are without power, according to Southern California Edison.
Thursday's earthquake is now considered a foreshock.
Highway 178 through the canyon is closed due to fallen rocks in the roadway.
Caltrans reported that Highway 178 is closed from the San Bernardino County line to the junction of Highway 190 due to the quake, according to a news release from public information officer Christine Knadler.
"Maintenance crews are working alongside CHP to assess all roads and bridges in the area," Knadler wrote. "The public is encouraged to stay clear of the area until a full assessment has been completed."
There are also reports of a fire at a mobile home park in Ridgecrest, although a specific location was not immediately clear.
Meanwhile, residents in Bakersfield and Tehachapi and beyond felt the quake.
The city of Tehachapi has felt the majority of the aftershocks, "some very strong," city spokesman Key Budge said via email.
Personnel in Tehachapi have checked the water and wastewater systems; they found no damage and all systems are working, Budge reported.
The Kern County Office of Emergency Services is holding a news conference to provide additional information.
This story will be updated.
Well seems like we are getting closer to the long awaited big one.
