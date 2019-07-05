A major earthquake occurred at 8:19 p.m. Friday night, centered 11 miles north northeast of Ridgecrest.
The tremor came in at magnitude 6.9, according to the United States Geological Survey. It surpassed Thursday's 6.4 earthquake that took place in what appears to be the same general area.
Log back on to Bakersfield.com momentarily for an updated story.
