Kern County officials announced a third death in as many days from COVID-19 Friday morning, bringing total deaths to eight.
Five people have died from the virus in just the past week. The last death before that was on April 9.
Another 46 new cases of the virus were also reported Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 948, according to updated data provided on the Kern County Public Health Services website.
About 540 people have recovered from the virus so far, the data showed.
I'm going to post this again. Delete if you like again, Californian, but I will repost over and over. The lack of transparency from Public Health is appalling and conspiratorial. Data regarding the ages, possible underlying conditions, localities, etc. No transparency.
