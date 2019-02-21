One more company has plans to bring more electronic scooters to Bakersfield, according to the City Manager’s office.
Spin, a San Francisco-based startup, met with city officials on Tuesday about coming to Bakersfield, said Assistant City Manager Steve Teglia.
He said the company was in the first stages of setting up shop in Bakersfield.
“There’s some due diligence that they need to do that is part of their business practices that I would think they would want to do before they come in,” Teglia said.
A company spokesperson said Spin plans to launch 100 to 150 scooters in Bakersfield in mid-March.
Spin operates in nine cities already, including Denver, Colo. and Detroit, Mich., according to its website.
In November, TechCrunch reported that Ford was in the process of buying Spin for $100 million.
If Spin scooters do show up in Bakersfield, the company would be joining its competitor, Bird, in the city. Bird dropped 200 electric scooters on city streets without warning in December.
Users of Bird can rent the scooters through a smartphone app. The scooters are placed in designated places around Bakersfield each morning, and users can ride them wherever, and drop them off anyplace they like.
Spin would operate much the same way.
Bird subsequently received a permit from the city to legally operate, and its scooters remain on the streets.
Lime, another competitor to Bird and Spin, reached out to the city in December about bringing its brand of scooters to Bakersfield, but the city has not heard back from the company since then.
Teglia said the city had no plans to prevent Spin from coming to town, but would monitor the amount of scooters on city streets.
“We’re evaluating the use of scooters in our community,” he said. “We don’t want to get to a point where we’re overloading our community with these types of tools.”
