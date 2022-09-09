 Skip to main content
Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield

Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane.

The fire started outside on a loading dock, one of several recent outdoor fires at the same location that were, unlike Friday's fire, quickly contained by first-responders, said Bakersfield Fire Department spokesman Brian Bowman.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

