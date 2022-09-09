Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield

Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane.
The fire started outside on a loading dock, one of several recent outdoor fires at the same location that were, unlike Friday's fire, quickly contained by first-responders, said Bakersfield Fire Department spokesman Brian Bowman.
"We got a call for a fire this morning at approximately 6:45 for an outside fire behind a commercial structure ... It began as an exterior fire on a loading dock," said the battalion chief who works at the department's public information officer.
"Our crews have been here several times over the past several weeks for the exact same thing, exterior fires on a loading dock," he said.
Fire crews were able to contain all the other recent fires.
"This one did make it into the structure itself and then spread to the west and consumed the other two structures," he added.
Bowman said he wasn't sure of the extent damage to Planet Fitness, on the west end of the building. But the other two stores, American Freight and Fallas Discount Stores, where the fire started, appear to be complete losses.
Multiple arson investigators were on-scene to begin an investigation that could take several days, Bowman said. The Kern County Fire Department was there to assist, as was law enforcement for traffic control. Members of the city of Bakersfield's code enforcement team were also present.
The building is a single structure, Bowman said.
"My guess is there is a firewall between them," he said of the three separate businesses, but he added that he cannot know for sure this early in the investigation.
No injuries were reported.
