Another four local employers have announced layoffs or work-hour reductions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kern County reported Wednesday.
The number of jobs affected totaled 911, but only 461 were full-time cuts. The rest were California Resources Corp. employees whose hours at the Santa Clarita-based oil producer were reduced by three per day.
The layoffs reported Wednesday brought the county's reported total to 19 employers shedding a total of at least 1,733 jobs since California's shutdown orders took effect. All have been reported since the start of April.
Aramark alerted county officials it was furloughing 225 employees at the concessions it runs at Cal State Bakersfield and the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center.
Carmax said it let go 196 people at its location at 6801 Colony St.
PVH Corp. reported 40 layoffs at its local Calvin Klein, Heritage and Tommy Hilfiger stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.