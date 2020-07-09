The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced an additional 220 local COVID-19 cases Thursday morning and two more deaths.
It's the second straight day the department has announced over 200 new coronavirus cases in Kern. There have been 5,989 cases reported since the first local one was announced March 13. There's been 89 virus-related deaths locally.
County data shows 142 patients being treated in local hospitals for COVID-19 and 1,752 recuperating at home. Over 4,000 individuals have recovered from the virus, according to the county.
(1) comment
Ryan does a lot of nervous hand wringing
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.