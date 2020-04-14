Kern County reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 470.
More than 7,000 tests have been administered so far in the county, 3,884 of which have come back negative while 2,715 are still pending.
Three deaths have been reported so far. The total number of cases includes eight out-of-county residents who have tested positive while in Kern.
Today I read here another reader opinion piece imploring everyone to lay off of poor Donald Trump.
I think everyone understands the challenge Trump faces. The problem is, he just can't shut up.
Daily, at his pressers, he continues to muddy the waters by passing on bad information, misinformation, and totally made up information.
I will not lay off of Trump until he stops this behavior. This is not just politics, lives are at stake due to his actions and inaction.
Not everyone is able to discern fact from fiction. This seems to be most prevalent among his supporters. This inability might prove fatal.
Support Trump if you'd like, but as long as he uses these daily briefings to mislead and misinform, I'm not shutting up. It's the patriotic thing to do.
Moredumb, just think you only have until January 2025 to complain about President Trump
