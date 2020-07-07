Sometimes, in the midst of difficulty and disappointment, the right story comes along at just the right time.
This is that story.
The story begins less than two weeks ago as Joe Munoz Jr. was working at his family’s Casa Munoz Mexican Restaurant on Union Avenue. Munoz was surprised when a customer came in to tell him that someone had punched a hole through the restaurant’s sign.
As if surviving during a COVID-19 lockdown wasn’t tough enough for restaurants, Munoz thought, now this.
But like any good businessman, he called a sign company to get the sign repaired.
Then on Tuesday, something completely unexpected happened.
“When I got to work this morning,” Munoz told a reporter Tuesday night, "the sign was finished.
“I texted the sign company, telling them, ‘Great job!’”
"They texted back: 'What are you talking about?'
"The sign," Munoz replied. "It looks great."
The company texted back that they hadn't finished the sign.
Munoz was awestruck.
Somehow, some good Samaritan had recreated the sign to perfection and then installed the repair without the knowledge of the Munoz family.
"It blew me away," Munoz said.
Not only had the community reached out to the Munoz family with sympathy and love after news of the broken sign hit the streets, someone had helped anonymously.
Casa Munoz posted the good news on its Facebook page Tuesday. And the crowd went crazy.
"It looks like we have a new sign up! And to our surprise, we have NO IDEA who made this and put it up!" the restaurant posted.
"We truly are blessed to have some of the best customers in town! So, to whoever did this for us, THANK YOU!!
The post continued: "There are no words for the gratitude we feel to whoever did this! We hope one day to find out who you are so we can repay you somehow!"
One customer called it a blessing.
People used words like awesome, and wonderful and "paying it forward."
"Just when you're about to lose hope for humanity ... This!"
On Wednesday, the Munoz family was back to work under the shining new sign at the restaurant that has served customers for 30 years.
"I'm glad this happened at a time like this," Joe Munoz said. "A little silver lining. Something like this can really brighten your day."
Apparently, it has already brightened the day for many.
"Someone has gifted us a great Christmas present early," Munoz said. "This kind of thing lets you know there are really good people out there."
"It reinforces our faith in this community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.