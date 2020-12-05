The 37th Annual Bakersfield Toy Run and Canned Food Drive is set for Dec. 11-13, Friday through Sunday, at Bakersfield Harley Davidson, 35089 Merle Haggard Drive.
Because of the pandemic, the Toy Run is being held as a three-day drive-thru event as opposed to the usual toy run that starts at Beach Park and heads to the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Donors are asked to bring one unwrapped toy and two cans of food, or a suggested cash donation of $20. Donors will be entered for a chance to win a gift card worth up to $500, according to a flier for the event.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to a city of Bakersfield memo, organizers plan to be at Beach Park from 6:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 13 to direct anyone who didn't know about this year's drop-off location.
Proceeds go to the local Salvation Army.