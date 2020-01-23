With political division at an all-time high, and society abundant with crime, tragedy and economic challenges, it can be hard to find and make peace in our day-to-day lives. But that's what local leaders prayed for, and called on fellow citizens to strive for, early Thursday at the 40th annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast.
"Do we believe that God has called Bakersfield to be that peacemaking city?" Mayor Karen Goh asked the hundreds in attendance, which was met with applause. "We're called to be the repairer of walls, the restorer of streets, the peacemakers. Let us be that city of righteousness that's been spoken over us so many times."
The annual event brings community leaders together to pray for the city, county and leaders. Hundreds attended the breakfast held at Mechanics Bank Convention Center. Throughout the morning, individuals representing different fields and careers — business, health care, education, public safety and military — offered prayers and guidance for citizens.
"There isn't an exemption which allows us to pray only for those who align with our beliefs. It seems that our country and world is full of division and contempt for our leaders," said Amanda Frank, who led the prayer for government and city, county, state and federal employees. "We may not agree about the right answer to certain challenges, yet we are still called to love one another and to be kind."
Rocky Fleming, author and co-founder of Influencers Global Ministries, was the keynote speaker at the breakfast. Though his Southern accent shows his roots, Bakersfield has become another home for him because of the heart of those in the city.
Through his work with Influencers, a ministry which guides individuals into an intimate relationship with Jesus Christ, he shared with audience members ways he plans on living life differently, which centers on "pointing the way to Jesus" for the rest of his days.
He wants to spend more time listening than talking, be concerned more about the health of his soul than the health of his physical body and bring more smiles for Jesus.
Most importantly, he hopes to become a peacemaker. Once he was driving 15 mph over the speed limit, he told the audience, and, sure enough, a police officer pulled him over. Rather than suppress his anger and frustration, or spew it toward the officer, he decided to pray for the officer's protection so he can continue to protect citizens.
"I've learned there's a difference between being a peacemaker and a peace lover. Being a peace lover is nothing new, everyone wants peace for themselves, even at the cost of other's peace," Fleming explained. "But a peacemaker, the kind that Jesus speaks of, is often required to leave his or her comfort zones, our own peace-loving space, to be a peacemaker for others. It takes courage and humility and depth of character to consider other's needs before our own."
As the breakfast wrapped up, many in attendance left feeling "elevated" and encouraged to become peacemakers in their lives.
"I think we can teach our children and grandchild that it's not always just about being right," said Shelia Henderson, who has attended the event for 20 years now, "but being able to talk to each other in love and find a way to overcome some of the dissension that we have in our life today."
