More than 700 students and their advisers from 105 Kern County elementary and middle schools will participate in the 31st annual Kern County Middle Grades Leadership Conference on Friday.
Students will be grouped into 24 universities for this educational and fun filled day. Activities will include breakout sessions designed to teach students about their responsibilities as leaders and to use their abilities to participate in creating a culture of high expectations at their schools.
This year, students will commit to a KIDSGIVING Day on Dec. 6. Each school will use that day to choose a project to collect money, food items, toiletries or other items of need and donate to a local charity.
The special guest speaker on Friday will be Shaun Derik.
The event is co-sponsored by Bakersfield College, Kern County Superintendent of Schools and the Fruitvale School District.
