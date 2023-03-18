 Skip to main content
Annual lowrider show gleams in downtown Bakersfield

Longtime judges Bobby Morris and Chavi Perez have a weird way of looking at nice cars. For every feature added — body modifications, engine packages, color-matched wheels — they see a vacation postponed, another couple of years without replacing that old TV.

“A lot of people here don’t go on vacation,” Morris said. “They’d rather chrome their bumpers or put a new motor in. If you’re the common man, you gotta give something up to compete here.”

