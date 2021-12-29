Annual Kwanzaa celebration allows expression, connection with African culture

From the parking lot on Wednesday, the drumbeat beckoned, enticing all to join.
Bakersfield residents followed the rhythmic pounding into the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center’s gym, where the Teye Sa Thiosanne Drum and Dance Company pounded out patterns paired with chants during the annual Kwanzaa celebration hosted by the Sankofa Collective, the city of Bakersfield and other vendors.
“More and more people are understanding the value of culture,” said Bakari Sanyu, the director of the Sankofa Collective. “We have a culture, but it is up to us to claim it.”
Dancers twirled and stomped and sang songs from the West African tradition. Sculptures, relics and traditional clothes filled the area behind the performances.
Through this event, the secular seven-day tradition helps African-Americans connect with their roots and history. The celebration does not take the place of religious holidays, but rather provides the community with a chance to express their ethnicity, according to a program packet.
Organizers taught volunteers their dances; storyteller Lynell Moore enthralled the audience with a moral tale; every song and drumbeat was preceded by an explanation behind its meaning.
Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga in Los Angeles as a way for people of the African diaspora to express their African culture, according to a program packet. The tradition takes place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. On Wednesday, the participants recognized the theme of Ujamaa or sharing.
The first principle, which is celebrated on the first day is umoja, or unity; then kujichagulia, or self-determination; ujima, or collective work and responsibility; ujamaa; nia, or purpose; kuumba, or creativity; imani, or faith. The seven principles are represented by seven candles, which are lit during the holiday.
Vernessa Young, 26, has attended the program and participated in the dances for more than 10 years. On Wednesday, she brought her 5-year-old to watch, as well.
“That was an integral part of my childhood,” Young said.
Young was never taught about her own African history during her time at school. Therefore, Kwanzaa helped fill the gap within her own education.
“We didn't see images of ourselves in books and stories,” Young said. “If it did, it was about slavery or the bad history. So this is more of our good, positive history.”
Artisa Moten attended the celebration for the first time this year. She didn’t know much about her own African-American history and wanted to learn more about her background.
When she worked in corporate America, Moten felt as if she had to play a certain role, antithetical to herself. Fed up, she left her job and "got her locs," or dreadlocks, in 2019.
“I started to embrace who I was instead of trying to hide it,” Moten said. “Ever since then, I've been making sure I learn more and more about my culture and self love.”
After watching the performances, she feels strong and empowered. Moten brought her entire family this year, and plans to participate next year.
“I feel seen,” Moten said. “I feel heard.”