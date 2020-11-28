The city of Bakersfield hosted its fourth annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena. After Mayor Karen Goh and City Council members spoke, the tree lighting ceremony took place. A live nativity was also on-site and Santa Claus made an appearance. The ceremony was not open to the public because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and public health protocols in place.
