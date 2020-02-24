It's a combination of culture, entertainment, education — and just plain fun.
The 2020 Black American History Parade is returning to downtown Bakersfield on Saturday, and organizers have booked a wide variety of attractions, from high school marching bands and drill teams to dance crews, ethnic food booths and special guests.
This grand marshal at this year's parade will be Rich Richardson, longtime educator with the Kern High School District.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at 21st and V streets, and makes its way west to M Street before turning south, then heading east on 20th Street.
The cavalcade ends at 20th and R streets, near Mill Creek Park. But there's more.
The annual Heritage Awards Festival, which also starts at 10 a.m., will include food and other vendors, live entertainment, an awards segment, and more. The festival will be held in the parking lot of the former Sinaloa Mexican restaurant at 21st and P streets, along the parade route.
"Last year, the parade went viral," said chief organizer Gloria Patterson. "A lot of people came out to see it."
And many who missed it ended up wishing they had been there.
Patterson said the parade gives the entire community an opportunity to celebrate diversity in Bakersfield and recognize how sharing our cultures enriches us as people.
A retired county probation officer, Patterson pours herself into organizing the event each year. It's a labor of love.
This year, the festival will include a sales booth offering ethnic clothing, and another serving Caribbean foods.
Rather than disrupting area businesses, Patterson said she hopes local business owners will benefit — and participate.
"I want them to be a part of it, maybe take a break and come outside to enjoy the parade."
The theme of this year's event is "Cultural bridges for the future."
Can a parade and festival help build bridges between cultures?
Patterson is confident they can.
