Annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast set for next week

The 43rd Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast is set for next week, Tuesday, Jan. 24. The annual event regularly features prayers, hotcakes and speeches — on education, public safety, healthcare and the military.
Event planners said this year’s theme is based on Romans 15:13, which was Apostle Paul’s prayer for “Christians in Rome” and is commonly used as a closing benediction in church services.
Retired Reverend and Bakersfield native Mark Lawrence will lead attendees in prayer as this year’s keynote speaker.
Assistant to chairman of Prayer Breakfast Committee Ponya Quinton said they are preparing for around 1,000 attendees — 800 for sponsors and 200 for general admission, though she disclaimed it’s hard to keep track of these numbers.
Quinton added that if people show up, they will accommodate them.
The event is open to the public, but a ticket must be purchased, either in advance or at the door. Food will be provided by Mossman’s Catering. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased in advance at several locations:
- Mossman’s Westchester - 1819 30th St.
- Watson Realty - 9101 Camino Media
- Hodel’s Country Dining - Intersection of Olive Drive and Highway 99
- Mechanics Bank Arena and Convention Ticket Outlet - 1001 Truxtun Ave.
- Bakersfield City Hall - 1501 Truxtun Ave.
Guests are expected to arrive at 6:40 a.m. sharp at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center.