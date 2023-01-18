 Skip to main content
Annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast set for next week

42nd annual Prayer Breakfast

The crowd listens to keynote speaker Bob McEwen at the 42nd annual Prayer Breakfast held at Mechanics Bank Convention Center in 2022.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The 43rd Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast is set for next week, Tuesday, Jan. 24. The annual event regularly features prayers, hotcakes and speeches — on education, public safety, healthcare and the military.

Event planners said this year’s theme is based on Romans 15:13, which was Apostle Paul’s prayer for “Christians in Rome” and is commonly used as a closing benediction in church services.

