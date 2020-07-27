It was sandwiched between the gargantuan global conflict of World War II in the 1940s and the controversial, televised war in Vietnam in the 1960s and '70s.
As a result, the Korean War is sometimes referred to as the "Forgotten War."
But to local Korean War veterans Michael Sabol, Bill Fant and Val Garcia, there's no forgetting.
The three men were joined by a small group of supporters in a private observance early Monday morning to commemorate the 67th Anniversary of the end of the Korean War. Due to concerns about the coronavirus, the public wasn't invited to attend the event, which was held at the Korean War Veterans Memorial at Jastro Park in Bakersfield's downtown.
"We look forward to this yearly opportunity to honor and pay tribute to Kern County servicemembers killed in action during the Korean War, and to honor their families as well," said Sobol, a Marine Corps veteran and president of the local chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association.
With the Stars and Stripes lowered to half-staff behind him, Sobol said what happened in Korea must not be forgotten by Americans or Koreans, "so our young people can understand the importance of what has been given on their behalf."
According to a news release, the mission of the Korean War Veterans Association is to honor those who were killed in action during that war as well as to honor all members of the military who served during those years.
Fant, who's now 87 and walks with the help of a cane, spoke with The Californian following Monday's event. He said he started flying crop dusters when he was 12, so he already had more than 2,000 hours of flying time before he was called to serve as a naval aviator aboard the USS Boxer where his squadron was stationed, and then on to the USS Kearsarge.
He wasn't even sure he wanted to go to Pensacola, Fla. for training to become a U.S. Navy pilot, but the choice was made for him by his superiors.
"It was either Pensacola or Leavenworth," he said, referring to the infamous military prison in Kansas.
During the war, Fant flew the FAU Corsair, a single-engine, World War II-era fighter that was also used in Korea to provide close-air support for Marine and Army infantry units.
Fant was shot down twice, the first time on his birthday on Feb. 24, 1952, several miles north of the 38th Parallel, the border between North and South Korea. Both times he had to bail out, but planes of that era had no ejection seat, and climbing out on the wing was suicide, so both times, Fant said, he turned the aircraft upside down and dropped from the cockpit.
"Fortunately, the North Korean people hid me and helped me get out," he said.
Like Fant, Val Garcia, 88, also was shipped to Korea in 1952. But his view of the war as a foot soldier was different from that of an aviator.
"We suffered a lot," he said of the bitter cold and the bloody combat that took so many of his comrades.
"It was heartbreaking for me and my family," said Garcia, who fought in the U.S. Army's 2nd Division.
"I lost my brother in Korea," he said.
Jose Garcia was killed Sept. 23, 1951 in the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge. His name is etched in the memorial at Jastro Park.
All these years later, Garcia said, the terrifying immediacy and details of the war have mostly faded from his mind. Or maybe over the decades he's simply learned how to put them away, only to be rarely taken out.
In a brief bio Fant provided to retired Marine and longtime veterans advocate Dick Taylor, Fant remembered the terror in watching his friends die.
The heroes, he said, were those who didn't come home.
It was an honor, Fant said, to serve with the fine men in his squadron and the infantry units on the ground he supported.
Everyone at Monday's event was surely glad the three men came home from that long-ago war. All of them are worth remembering.
