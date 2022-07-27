 Skip to main content
Anniversary of Korean War armistice marked at Wednesday morning ceremony

Some have called it "the forgotten war." Others have named it "the forgotten victory."

Several dozen military veterans, elected officials and everyday residents joined together Wednesday morning to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War.

