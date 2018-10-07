Not long ago, Long Beach was known widely as a gritty working-class city, a place under the shadow of Los Angeles that struggled with deeply embedded problems, worker strikes and closures, departing industry and economic heartache. As the second-busiest shipping port in the United States, it was also known as a place that harbored a dark side, including crime and illegal trafficking. The city had long struggled to revive its downtown core, which steadily deteriorated as the Navy cut back and then closed its decades-old operations there in the late 1990s.
“Downtown was really a no-go zone during nighttime,” said Richard Talbot, a market researcher hired in 2002 to help create a revitalization plan for the city’s retail district.
Beautiful old buildings had fallen into disrepair and successful businesses did not even consider locating downtown. The area had homeless problems; drug deals took place on many corners.
But a lot has changed.
Crime is still a problem for the city, but dramatic change never happens overnight. Earlier this year, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Police Chief Luna convened a press conference boasting that 2017 had seen the fewest murders in the city in nearly 50 years. They also reported overall crime in the city fell 7.9 percent in 2017 alone.
There are plenty of other positive signs the city is quickly changing. Its downtown is buzzing, job growth is up, new businesses are moving in and residents feel a sense of community pride. The Downtown Long Beach Alliance, “the voice of downtown” (its words), was renamed and rebranded in 2016 to reflect a focus on downtown and community ties.
Around the same time, Mayor Garcia pushed to use new research provided by an economic firm to develop a growth plan for the city.
“We all know what we want, right?” Garcia asked while introducing the concept. “We want more tech jobs. We want business sector growth. We want to support our health care and education economy. We want more manufacturing jobs. We want to increase the creative class. Those are all things that we want, but there isn’t a document that kind of lays out the vision.”
Garcia pushed to develop a plan referred to as an economic development blueprint.
The city has confronted problems head-on. Like Oakland and Jersey City, N.J., port cities that had also reinvented themselves, Long Beach played to its strengths. Its proximity to major employment and population centers in greater Los Angeles allowed Long Beach to use its stature as a medium-size city with a population of almost half a million to serve as high quality-of-life alternative to Los Angeles. In downtown Long Beach, there is a sense of place that one rarely finds elsewhere in the L.A. metro area.
More recently, coworking giant WeWork came to downtown Long Beach. The city has seen a hearty revival of its downtown area in recent years and welcomed developers who are building new towers and residential buildings. WeWork’s introduction to the area last year acted as a kind of binding agent and hub, allowing Long Beach entrepreneurs to easily connect with other businesses, deepening the sense of community among workers.
Mayor Garcia recently said: “WeWork is now a critical piece of our economic development, job creation and downtown revitalization strategy. WeWork launched in downtown Long Beach about a year ago and the community is already buzzing with entrepreneurs, nonprofits and small and large businesses alike. I think WeWork can be a game-changer for the future of cities.”
A city’s turnaround is usually a long-term collaboration, but what ultimately serves as the tipping point is typically more elusive. If someone had told me a few years ago that the magic combination for revitalizing a city’s downtown and overall image would include an innovative coworking space that serves as a tech hub, I’d have spit out my coffee. But anecdotal and statistical evidence from cities like Long Beach proves it may just be true.
You might still be wondering how a port city in the second largest metro in the United States relates to Bakersfield. At first glance, there seem to be more differences than similarities. But there’s a lot that we can learn from this turnaround story.
Like our own city, one might consider Long Beach an underdog. It has a lot going for it now, but it had to overcome changes in industry, high crime rates, a negative internal dialogue and seemingly insurmountable and sweepingly dismal external stigma. Sound familiar?
I find inspiration in cities like Long Beach because I know that our grit and determination in Bakersfield could help our city truly thrive in the 21st Century. Movements don’t happen overnight. We need a clear plan, focus and determination, metrics to monitor our progress and ensure we’re continually moving in the right direction. We need to be open to surprising new ways that could push all of our hard work over the edge.
Malcolm Gladwell describes a tipping point (in his book by the same name) as “that magic moment when an idea, trend or social behavior crosses a threshold, tips and spreads like wildfire.” He goes on, “Look at the world around you. It may seem like an immovable, implacable place. It is not. With the slightest push — in just the right place — it can be tipped.”
I think we’re close.
