When you start digging into local education, it’s tough to ignore the bright spots.
Two Bakersfield educators have been recognized in a demanding worldwide competition to further develop their pioneering ideas in our community. In fact, they’re heading off to London this month for a training program with educators from all over the world.
It’s a broader testament to the vitality of the education community in Kern County. Yes, our region struggles with low rates of literacy and educational attainment; many employers face challenges attracting and retaining highly skilled workers. These issues need to be addressed, but it’s heartening to discover the myriad ways that local educators are using truly innovative, often tech-based concepts to fill these and other needs.
These educators, Hans Tullman at Castle Elementary and Devin Rossiter at Stiern Middle School, are the newest local participants in the Google for Education Certified Innovator Program, which supports educators in developing new projects for their classrooms and school districts. The route to Innovator is incredibly competitive, the most competitive of all five Google educator certifications. Educators compete from all over the world, and the program puts these local participants into an elite group of educators.
Participants gather in a new country every year for their training. It’s an international affair, with multiple countries represented, and participants are grouped with teachers from all over the world. In this way, Bakersfield educators and their ideas can have international reach. Cohorts are labeled by this training location, such as: #TOR16 (for the 2016 cohort that trained in Toronto); #MEX16 (for the Spanish-speaking 2016 cohort that trained in Mexico City); #SWE17 (the Stockholm, Sweden 2017 cohort); and #LON19 (this year’s London 2019 cohort).
It’s easy to see the determination and drive fueling participants that are accepted. Bakersfield Google Innovator alumna Jennifer Scott is a prime example. When she was rejected for #TOR16 in August 2016, she sought feedback and decided to apply for #MEX16. That academy was in Spanish, but she was too impatient to wait for 2017. Scott was ultimately accepted for #MEX16. It’s common, Scott says, for participants to apply and face rejection multiple times before gaining acceptance. Our current local Innovators both applied numerous times but did not give up. (Tullman applied five times and Rossiter three.)
Scott is passionate about the fact that there are so many Kern County educators who are qualified to be an Innovator, with the inspirational concepts, drive and ability to shape students’ lives through education. She emphasized that becoming a Google Innovator pushes you past your limits and gives you and your students opportunities to learn beyond classroom walls.
I asked Scott to explain a bit more about the Google Innovator program and what this year’s participants will experience in London.
QUESTIONS: What excites you about the program?
ANSWER: Google Innovators are educators who teach others and push boundaries. That is what the Innovator program does. We start with a passion, build a dream and share our work with the world.
The program kicks off with an in-person, three-day Innovation Academy focused on helping new participants define, design and eventually launch a transformative project. After the academy, Innovators stay engaged through mentorship, ongoing learning and development trainings and special opportunities from Google to advocate for transformative technologies and practices.
Q: What do Innovators experience at this academy?
A: The four weeks prior to the academy are busy with assignments. The 36 educators keep in constant contact as they brainstorm “how might we” statements and identify who benefits from the project they will launch. This preparation and collaboration are important for the academy.
The days leading up to the academy are amazing! Like Hans and Devin, I opted to arrive early. The academy started on a Wednesday, but I traveled to Mexico City the Sunday prior. I walked all over Mexico City visiting museums with artwork by Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo. I visited a former student and her parents. Fellow 2016 Google Innovators from Peru, Argentina and Spain joined me for late-night dinners. We bonded and learned from each other before the academy even started. I was humbled by these educators. In the U.S., I am one of hundreds of Google Innovators. For my colleagues, they were the first in their country. They are now ed-tech leaders in their region.
During the academy, Googlers and coaches work with the Innovators as they brainstorm multiple solutions for their passion project. One would think that we would use computers the entire time at Google, but no. Instead, we use posters, sharpie markers and Post-its. We work 12-hour days. My fondest memories involve food. Google makes the best and healthiest food! Plus, we are allowed to eat in the company's cafeteria, which has the best views in the city both during the day and at night.
Innovators are encouraged to think outside the box. A website or an app is not an innovative solution. Innovators are not married to their initial projects. If, while brainstorming or getting feedback from their coach and colleagues, an innovator wants to change her direction, she can. That project becomes the baby we raise for a minimum of one year. My baby is still growing three years later.
Few words can truly capture the energy the 36 educators experience during their three days at Google. I was positively glowing at the end of my academy. Each cohort keeps in communication with its colleagues for the remainder of the year and beyond. Each is given a mentor, who is both a previous Innovator and a personal cheerleader.
Q: After educators complete their 12-month Innovator projects, what happens next for them as alumni of the program?
A: Innovators are given the opportunity to expand our learning. For example, many of us are taking the TED Talk Masters Class, which is organized by the Innovator program. As a member of that cohort, I am fortunate to work with a group of educators from Mexico, Colombia and New Zealand as we develop our ideas. We have up to a year to develop and present our TED Talk. Some of us will even be invited to present on stage.
The greatest benefit for Google Innovators is connecting our students to classes around the world. Our students are given new opportunities. In May 2017, professors and students in Puebla, Mexico taught my seventh-grade students about Mesoamerica. The students were mesmerized as they listened to La Llorona told in Spanish by Mexican professors. Students willingly translated for non-Spanish speakers.
Innovators may also apply to become coaches and mentors. This year I am mentoring Arturo Cavanna from #MEX18. He is the author of “No te calles” (Don’t be quiet), a children’s book about identifying and reporting sexual abuse. The laws we have in the U.S. about reporting abuse are not the same in Spain. Arturo plans to create a method for students to report abuse.
Each academy has six coaches who completed the Innovator program and are valued by the ed-tech community. As a coach, I was honored to support educators like Josue, whose goal is to change machismo culture and promote strong female models in schools; Paola, who advocates for students with neuro-diversity and are ignored in education; and Eduardo, who is working on the Book Truck, a platform that "gamifies" reading physical books. Yes, not everything from Google has a microchip.
